EAM Jaishankar Takes Veiled Dig At Pakistan, ‘Good Neighbourly Relations Do Not Mean…’

S Jaishankar, the Minister of External Affairs, said terrorism cannot be used as a tool to force India to the negotiating table, in an implicit reference to Pakistan while speaking with the Indian diaspora in Cyprus. "We will never allow terrorism to force us to the negotiating table. We want good neighbourly relations with everybody. But good neighbourly relations do not mean excusing or looking away or rationalising terrorism. That we are very clear."

‘Relations with China not normal’

Jaishankar also expressed his thoughts on the situation along India's borders. Among his concerns, Jaishankar said, "The second, of course, is our borders. And we have challenges on our borders. The challenges on the borders intensified during the COVID period."

"And you all know that today the state of our relations with China is not normal. They are not normal because we will not agree to any attempt to change the Line of Actual Control (LAC) unilaterally. So on the foreign policy side, on the national security side, I can share with you a picture of firmness on diplomacy, on foreign policy, because that is something which I am," he added.

Jaishankar further said India is now seen on the international stage as a problem solver, adding that the world sees New Delhi with expectation.

Emphasising on the strength of the Indian families staying in foreign countries he said, "Finally, let me say a few words about Indians abroad. Indians abroad in the sense of Indian citizens staying abroad, people who are part of Indian families abroad, and overseas citizens. OCS Cardholders, from the time the Modi government came, I think we have been very clear that Indians abroad are a great source of strength to the motherland. I mean, there are absolutely no two ways about this. But just saying this is not enough. As we become bigger, as more Indians go out, the global workplace increases."

Agreements with Cyprus

India is currently negotiating three agreements with Cyprus - defence operations cooperation, migration and mobility agreement to facilitate legal movement of people of both the countries and agreement on the International Solar Alliance, Jaishankar said.