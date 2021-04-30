EAM Jaishankar Talks To US Counterpart Blinken, Reviews COVID-19 Supplies Sent To India

The External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday had a conversation with his United States counterpart Anthony Blinken. Taking to his official Twitter handle, he informed about the same and pointed out that the two leaders during the conversation discussed India's requirement to address the COVID-19 challenge more effectively, in relation to which they also pondered upon the importance of strengthening oxygen supply, increasing the Remdesivir supply and extending the vaccination. They also reviewed the flow of equipment from the US, for which Jaishankar also thanked Blinken.

Just concluded a call with @SecBlinken. Our discussions focussed on Indian requirements to address the Covid challenge more effectively. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 30, 2021

Reviewed the flow of equipment and material from the US. Highlighted the importance of strengthening oxygen supply, expanding vaccine production and increasing Remdesivir supply. Appreciated the forthcoming response of the US in this regard. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 30, 2021

US sends essential supplies to India

In a bid to help India in these tough times, the US sent essential supplies. The first flight of essential supplies, which comprised 400 oxygen cylinders, other hospital equipment and other medical supplies, landed in Delhi in the afternoon of April 30 while the second flight, comprising ventilators, oxygen cylinders and seven lakh rapid testing kits among others, landed in the evening on the same day.

#JustArrived from @USAID to India: the second shipment of life-saving medical supplies to save lives and stop the spread of #COVID19! The American people are standing shoulder to shoulder with the people of India as we continue to fight the pandemic together. #USIndiaDosti pic.twitter.com/HFIEXGIsoX — USAID India (@usaid_india) April 30, 2021

The United States has said it is delivering emergency COVID-19 supplies worth more than $100 million in the coming days to support its partners in India. In addition to the US government, the state governments in the US, private companies, non-government organizations, and thousands of Americans from across the country have also mobilized to deliver vital oxygen, related equipment, and essential supplies for Indian hospitals to support frontline health care workers and the people of India most affected during the current outbreak.

"Just as India sent assistance to the United States when our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, the United States is determined to help India in its time of need," an official statement from the US government read.

COVID-tally in India

Setting a new record, India in the last 24 hours, registered as many as 386,452 fresh COVID-19 cases. With this, the cumulative count of the country jumped to 1,87,62,976, of which 31,70,228 are still active, and that comprises over 16.90 per cent of the total infections. The death toll, on the other hand, has increased to 2,08,330 with 3,498 daily new fatalities, and with that, the case fatality rate stands 1.11 per cent.

