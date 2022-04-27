EAM Jaishankar Tells Europe To Look Beyond Ukraine; 'Afghanistan Was Thrown Under The Bus'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, while responding to questions on the Russia-Ukraine war, said it was a wake-up call for Europe to look at pressing issues in other parts of the world.

He reminded his European counterparts of last year’s humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan after the West withdrew its troops from the country and the Taliban took over.

Afghanistan was thrown under the bus: EAM Jaishankar

The minister was responding to a volley of questions about India’s position on the war in Ukraine and its close ties with Russia at the seventh edition of the Raisina Dialogue in Delhi.

“You spoke about Ukraine, I remember what happened less than a year ago in Afghanistan where an entire civil society was thrown under the bus by the world,” he said in response to a question asked by Norway’s foreign minister, Anniken Huitfeldt.

“We, in Asia, face our own sets of challenges which often impact the rules-based order. So, I would say, quite honestly, all of us would like to find the right balance of our beliefs, interests, and experiences… It looks different from different parts of the world.”

At the Raisina Dialogue, which was attended by several European leaders, Luxembourg’s foreign minister Jean Asselborn asked Jaishankar about Russia's “justification” for invading Ukraine. He was referring to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s visit to India earlier this month.

“That’s for Sergey Lavrov to do,” Jaishankar said. “I am prepared to justify what India’s views are on Ukraine or any other matter. And in terms of what justification he has offered, I think he has engaged many of you in Europe probably more on the subject than he has engaged us. I don’t think I have anything particularly new to contribute to that.”

“There are no real winners in the Russia-Ukraine conflict,” Jaishankar said.

“I recognize today that the conflict in Ukraine is the dominant issue, if not among the dominant issues of the day … Truth is, there is really nobody who wants to see this conflict,” he said. “I understand that at this moment, this would probably occupy you to the exclusion of almost everything else, but there is also a world out there.”

On Afghan crisis, Europe advised us to do more trade: Jaishankar

“When the rules-based order was under challenge in Asia, the advice we got from Europe was to do more trade. At least we are not giving you that advice,” Jaishankar told Asselborn. “Which part of the rules-based order justified what the world did there?” he asked.

“Our position is, that we all have to find some way of returning to diplomacy and dialogue and to do that the fighting must stop. I think that is really the focus of what we’re trying to do,” EAM Jaishankar said.