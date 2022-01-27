EAM Jaishankar Tests Positive For COVID-19, Urges Close Contacts To Take Precautions

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Thursday stated that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He also urged people who recently came into his contact to take necessary precautions. "Have tested Covid positive. Urge all those who have come in recent contact to take suitable precautions [sic}, the minister wrote on Twitter.

Dr Sujeet Kumar Singh, Director of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), said on Thursday that the Omicron sub-variant BA.2 is becoming more common in India. The announcement was made during the Union Health Ministry's daily press briefing. The percentage of highly transmissible Omicron cases has increased in the country during the ongoing third wave, according to Luv Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry. "Because of vaccines, there is less hospitalisation. There are also lower needs for Oxygen and ICU in this COVID-19 wave. Lesser people getting infected because of vaccination," he added, as per ANI.

CDSCO gives regular market approval for COVID-19 vaccines

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya stated that COVAXIN and Covishield have now been upgraded by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) from restricted usage in emergency cases to standard new drug approval in the adult population with specified conditions. The conditions include supply for programmatic settings including registration on the CoWin platform and to continue to submit safety data on a six-monthly basis", he added. It should be mentioned here that India reported 2,86,384 new COVID-19 cases, 573 deaths and 3,06,357 recoveries on Wednesday.

Image: PTI/Pixabay