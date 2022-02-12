EAM Jaishankar Thanks Australia For Reopening Its Border For Fully Vaccinated Indians

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Saturday, February 12, welcomed the decision to reopen the Australian border for Indian students and visa holders to return to Australia. The Australian border will be open for tourists and visa holders who are fully vaccinated against COVID. The borders are opened after being closed for almost two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I welcome the opening of the border by the government of Australia, which will help those who have been in India waiting to come back, especially students, temporary visa holders, and separated families and this is something which is greatly appreciated", Jaishankar said.

Earlier on Monday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison had announced the country would open borders on February 21 for all fully vaccinated visa holders, including tourists.

Jaishankar in Australia

Addressing a joint press conference with his Australian counterpart Marise Payne, Jaishankar said that the two ministers held discussions reflecting the real profound transformation in their ties which has happened in the tough times of the COVID pandemic. He mentioned that the cyber fame of dialogue is a direct outcome of the virtual summit between both countries Prime Ministers.

Jaishankar informed, "The Cyber Framework Dialogue is a direct outcome of the virtual summit which was held in June when we elevated our ties to comprehensive strategic partners."

Providing details on discussions with Paynes, he said that a wide range of topics concerning the bilateral, regional and global partnership was considered.

"We shared our experiences to responding to the COVID challenges as well. Also assisting other friendly countries in particular with the vaccine. And we have committed ourselves to building more trusted and resilient supply chains and ensuring broad and inclusive growth in the Indo-Pacific," Jaishankar added.

This bilateral meeting comes a day after the 4th Quad Foreign Ministers Meeting was held on February 11. EAM Jaishankar also held meetings with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

(With ANI input)

(Image: ANI/PTI)