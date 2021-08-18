EAM Jaishankar To Chair UNSC High-level Meetings On Peacekeeping Ops Amid Afghan Crisis

Amid the ongoing Afghanistan crisis, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will preside over two high-level meetings at United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on 18-19 August. The EAM will take part the debate on 'Protecting the Protectors: Technology and Peacekeeping' and will also attend a high-level briefing on 'Threats to International Peace and Security caused by Terrorist Acts'. India had earlier cleared that the subjects of peacekeeping and anti-terrorism moves will be major priorities during its UNSC tenures.

EAM Jaishankar, on 19 August, will also preside over a briefing session on the six-monthly report of the UN Secretary-General on the threat posed by ISIL (Da'esh) under the agenda -- "Threats to International Peace and Security caused by Terrorist Acts.” During this visit, the EAM will also hold bilateral meetings with Foreign Ministers of other Member States on the sidelines of the UNSC high-level events.

India, UN to sign MoU on technology partnership in peacekeeping missions

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and the United Nations in support of the 'Partnership for Technology in Peacekeeping' initiative is set to be signed on Wednesday. EAM Jaishankar and UN chief António Guterres will sign the MoU between Government of India (GoI) and the UN which will reassure the country’s involvement in the global peacekeeping mission. The MoU will be signed in the presence of the Secretaries-General, Representatives of Members of the UNSC, Military Attaches and Special Invitees.

The executing agencies for this MoU would be the 'Centre for UN Peacekeeping' (CUNPK - on the Indian side) and UN C4ISR Academy for Peace Operations (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance) based in Uganda. Meanwhile, Jaishankar, who is in New York to chair high-level events in the UNSC, on Tuesday, met with UN Secretary-General António Guterres discussed the situation in Afghanistan. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, "Good to meet UN Secretary-General @antonioguterres. Our discussions focused on Afghanistan, following upon the Security Council meeting yesterday."

India at UNSC

India began its two-year tenure as a non-permanent member of the UNSC on 1 January. It is currently serving the seventh term on the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member. India has previously been a member of the UNSC in 1950-51, 1967-68, 1972-73, 1977-78, 1984-85, and 1991-92. Following its election to the global body, India said that it will promote responsible and inclusive solutions to international peace and security and would pitch for a new orientation for a reformed multilateral system.

On August 9, PM Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister to chair the UNSC session. Chairing the UNSC Open Debate on “Enhancing Maritime Security — A Case for International Cooperation”, PM Modi listed five basic principles. The five principles include- free maritime trade sans barriers, settlement of maritime disputes on the basis of international law only, responsible connectivity, unity in combating maritime threats, and preservation of maritime environment resources.

