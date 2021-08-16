EAM Jaishankar To Chair UNSC Meet In US; UN Peacekeepers' Security & Efficiency On Agenda

Ahead of External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar's visit to the United States to chair India's assumed Presidency initiatives in the United Nations Security Council from August 16 to 19, the Ministry stated that he is set to arrive in New York to preside over two high-level signature events on August 18-19.

Events under India's presidency at UNSC

The first event on August 18 will be an Open Debate on 'Protecting the Protectors: Technology and Peacekeeping' while the second event on August 19 will be a high-level briefing on 'Threats to International Peace and Security caused by Terrorist Acts'. Both the topics are priorities for India during its UNSC innings.

Open Debate on Peacekeeping will focus on the theme of 'Protecting the Protectors' including through the use of modern technological tools to enhance the safety and security of peacekeepers and to aid peacekeeping missions to effectuate their mandates efficiently.

India's UNITE Aware platform in collaboration with UN

In this regard, India, in collaboration with the UN, would be rolling out the UNITE Aware platform, a situational awareness software programme that allows a peacekeeping operations centre to visualise and analyse the ground situation in a conflict zone on a real-time basis. This project aims to demonstrate the impact of modern surveillance technology on the detection of asymmetric threats. The aim is to improve camp security for UN peacekeepers, the overall security situation, and the quality of situational awareness.

India has partnered with the UN to roll out the UNITE Aware platform initially in four UN Peacekeeping Missions: MUNISMA (Mali), UNMISS (South Sudan), UNFICYP (Cyprus) and AMISOM (Somalia).

India's 'Partnership for Technology in Peacekeeping' initiative

An MoU between the GoI and the UN in support of the 'Partnership for Technology in Peacekeeping' initiative is expected to be accorded during EAM's visit.

The executing agencies for this MoU would be the 'Center for UN Peacekeeping' (CUNPK - on the Indian side) and UN C4ISR Academy for Peace Operations (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance) based in Uganda.

On August 19, EAM Jaishankar is set to preside over a briefing session on the six-monthly report of the UN Secretary-General on the threat posed by ISIL(Da'esh) under the agenda -"Threats to International Peace and Security caused by Terrorist Acts”

During this visit, the External Affairs Minister will also have bilateral meetings with Foreign Ministers of other Member States on the sidelines of these United Nations Security Council high-level events.

India at UNSC

India began its two-year tenure as a non-permanent member of the UNSC on January 1. It is India’s seventh term on the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member. India has previously been a member of the UN Security Council in 1950-51, 1967-68, 1972-73, 1977-78, 1984-85, and 1991-92. Following its election to the global body, India said that it will promote responsible and inclusive solutions to international peace and security and would pitch for a new orientation for a reformed multilateral system.

On August 9, PM Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister to chair the UNSC session. Chairing the UNSC Open Debate on “Enhancing Maritime Security — A Case for International Cooperation”, PM Modi listed five basic principles. The five principles include- free maritime trade sans barriers, settlement of maritime disputes on the basis of international law only, responsible connectivity, unity in combating maritime threats, and preservation of maritime environment resources.