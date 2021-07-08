EAM Jaishankar To Hold Talks With Russian Counterpart; Afghanistan To Top Key Discussions

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will meet Russia's Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov on July 9, to hold talks on bilateral cooperation at various multilateral forums on major global and regional issues. EAM Jaishankar is on a three-day visit to Russia from July 7 and he is scheduled to meet the Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov along with other high level Russian delegates.

The Russian Embassy in India informed that both Ministers are expected to discuss key directions of the Russian-Indian relations, taking into account the previously reached treaties and the upcoming contracts.

An official statement by Russian Embassy read, "Russia and India share similar vision of a model of an emerging more fair and equitable polycentric world order. Our countries demonstrate the similarity or proximity of positions on the most important issues of peace and security. They stand for compliance with international law, strengthening the collective principles of interstate communication, as well as adhere to the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of the sovereign states, and respect for the cultural and civilizational identity of peoples."

The statement sealed the notion that interaction between Russia and India has been successfully developing in areas in line with a special and privileged partnership, "including political dialogue, security, trade and economic, military-technical, scientific, cultural and humanitarian ties."

Dr Jaishankar and his Russian counterpart are set to "compare notes" on cooperation at the United Nations, BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) and Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) platforms, in the RIC format. They will also exchange dialogues on major regional and global issues including the political process in Afghanistan, settlement in Syria, the situation around the Iranian nuclear program in order to create a reliable security architecture in Pacific and Indian Oceans.

"​Dr. S. Jaishankar will deliver a speech on "India-Russia ties in a Changing World” at the prestigious Primakov Institute of World Economy & International Relations, Moscow," MEA's statement read

Russia and Indian to hold talks on Afghanistan

Reportedly, the visit is a continuation of the frequent high-level visits between two sides and deliberation on making Afghanistan a self-reliant country is on the cards. Interestingly, India is a major stakeholder in the peace and stability of Afghanistan, and has been supporting an Afghan-led, owned, and controlled national peace and reconciliation process. In 2020, Indian delegates attended the inaugural ceremony of the intra-Afghan negotiations in Qatar's capital Doha while EAM Jaishankar virtually addressed the conclave.

In June, 2021, EAM Jaishankar even met with US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad in Doha and exchanged dialogues over the war-torn State and its temperament.

India has been closely following the evolving political shift of reigns after the US signed the peace deal with the Taliban and pledged to pull out its troops ending Washington's 18-year long war with the Taliban after the 9/11 attacks. India has been supporting Afghanistan during this transition period by enabling the State to be able to self-sustain.