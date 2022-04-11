EAM Jaishankar To Meet US Trade Rep Katherine Tai Tomorrow On Sidelines Of 2+2 Dialogue

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar is set to meet US Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai on April 12 (Tuesday) as a part of his two-day 4th India-US Ministerial 2+2 Dialogue. In a press statement released by the Office of the United States Trade Representative, authorities confirmed that ambassador Tai will meet Jaishankar for a meeting in Washington. However, "this meeting is a closed-door," the media statement added.

EAM Dr S Jaishankar to meet United States Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai on April 12



Prior to the meeting with EAM Jaishankar, Tai is scheduled to meet with the German State Secretary for International and EU affairs and G7/G20 Sherpa Dr. Jörge Kukies. Following a meeting with Jaishankar, the USTR will also meet the Austrian Minister for Digital and Economic Affairs Margarete Schramböck and Minister of Labour Martin Kocher.

The said meeting will be convened a day after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's met with American counterpart and Pentagon chief Llyod Austin on April 11 as a part of a bilateral and comprehensive effort to "review cross-cutting issues in the India-US bilateral agenda related to foreign policy, defence and security with the objective of providing strategic guidance and vision for further consolidating the relationship," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said on April 7 emphasising on the ideas guiding India's meeting with the US. It is pertinent to mention that the meeting also comes at a time when US-India relations are frayed over New Delhi's response to United States' resolutions against Russia.

For a brief recap, on February 25, India abstained from voting on a UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution, deploring the Russian attack on Ukraine. Subsequently, on February 28, India also refrained from voting on a resolution to call for a special emergency session over Russian aggression and threat to Kyiv's sovereignty. On March 24, New Delhi again stepped aside from voting on a draft resolution to push Moscow out of the UN Human Rights Council (HRC). The consecutive moves raised dissatisfaction among US leaders, including American President Joe Biden, who called out India's stance on the Russian war "somewhat shaky," earlier in March.

US-India bilateral ties

The meeting between Jaishankar and Tai is the second such after the USTR visited India last November to hold discussions over bolstering bilateral and economic ties between the two countries. She was accompanied by deputy representative Sarah Bianchi during the 12th ministerial-level meeting of the India-US Trade Policy Forum (TPF). During her visit to New Delhi, Tai affirmed the US' support for India's ambitious goal of reaching a 20% ethanol blending country in the next five years. She had also conveyed Washington's wish to supply ethanol to India for fuel purposes. The discussions took place between Ministers of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, who co-chaired the TPF meeting alongside Tai.

