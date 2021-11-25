EAM Jaishankar To Represent India At 20th SCO Heads Of Govt Meet Today

S Jaishankar, India's External Affairs Minister, will attend a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of Government on Thursday. The summit is likely to discuss a number of urgent regional issues, including Afghanistan's predicament. The 20th Meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG) will be convened in Nur-Sultan in virtual format on November 25 under Kazakhstan's chairmanship, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

"External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent India in the meeting," it said in a statement.

The SCO-CHG meets once a year to discuss the bloc's trade and economic objectives as well as adopt its yearly budget. The heads of government of SCO member states, observer states, and the SCO secretary-general will attend the meeting. Turkmenistan's executive director of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) is anticipated to attend the meeting, as are other invited dignitaries. The SCO was created by the presidents of Russia, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan at a summit in Shanghai in 2001. It has grown into one of the major trans-regional international organisations over the years. In 2017, India and Pakistan were admitted as permanent members.

"India is actively engaged in various SCO activities/dialogue mechanisms in the region as well as other multilateral cooperation within the SCO framework," the MEA said.

Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

On August 15, the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, putting an end to a two-month military struggle. Since then, the country has been engulfed in strife and upheaval, putting millions of people on the verge of disaster. According to a UNHCR assessment, the power outage has not only resulted in more than 2.6 individuals requesting asylum, but it has also forced those who remained into poverty and famine. Despite the opposition, the Taliban took control of the province on September 6. On September 7, the Taliban announced the formation of the Afghan Islamic Emirate's official government. They announced at a news conference that Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund, the chairman of the Taliban's powerful decision-making body 'Rehbari Shura,' would lead the de facto administration.

ISIS-Khorasan has carried out many attacks in the nation since the Taliban took control, including two massive explosives last month. In a meeting in Doha last month, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi vowed support and help to the Taliban. Meanwhile, Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko suggested the Putin administration would recognise the Taliban (Russian-outlawed) government in Afghanistan if it is inclusive and respects human rights. The United States and the United Kingdom have also met with Taliban lawmakers on several occasions.

