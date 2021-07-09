Last Updated:

EAM Jaishankar To Visit Georgia From July 9-10; India's First Visit In Over 40 Years

EAM Jaishankar is slated to visit Georgia on Friday for a two-day visit, July, 9-10. The country was last visited by Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1978

Aakansha Tandon
EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar is slated to visit Georgia on Friday for a two-day visit. The minister will be visiting after being officially invited by Vice Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Georgia David Zalkaliani. His visit was notified by the Ministry of External Affairs in a press release issued on Thursday.

 This will be the first time an Indian External Affairs Minister will be visiting Independent Georgia, MEA said in its statement. This visit will happen just after Dr Jaishankar returns from Moscow.
   
“During the visit, the EAM will have a bilateral meeting with his counterpart covering various aspects of bilateral relations as well as exchange views on issues of regional and global interest. He is also expected to call on other dignitaries during the visit,” the release said.
   
During his visit, the Minister of  External Affairs will be handing over the Holy Relic of St. Queen Ketevan of Georgia to the Government and people of Georgia. He will also unveil the newly installed statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the city of Tbilisi, the issue notified. 

EAM  to visit Georgia 40 years after Vajpayee in 1978 

In over 40 years, after former Indian EAM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s visit, this is going to be India’s first visit to Georgia. Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee visited the country in June 1978 as India’s EAM. After that, Georgian Foreign Minister Irakli Menagarishvili and External Affairs Minister Jaswant Singh had met in New Delhi.

 Dr Jaishankar will visit Georgia just after going to Moscow. The visit is significant as Georgia and Russia don't share good relations. In 2008, both countries engaged in a brief war. After the war, two regions of the country--South Ossetia and Abkhazia were declared independent with Moscow's blessings. Since then, Russia has recognized both regions as independent states, however, Georgia has refused to accept the same. Even India does not recognize both territories as independent countries.

The visit is expected to strengthen diplomatic ties among both states. Until now, India has maintained close and cordial relations with Georgia and it is expected to continue growing in future as well.

First Published:
