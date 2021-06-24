EAM Jaishankar To Visit Greece This Week; Will Attend G20 Ministerial Meet In Italy

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will embark on a two-day visit to Greece on Friday to hold bilateral talks with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias. Following Greece, Jaishankar will head to Italy to attend the G-20 Ministerial meeting, said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi during a weekly briefing.

"EAM Jaishankar will be leaving tomorrow for his visit to Greece and Italy. In Greece, he is making a bilateral visit on June 25-26 to hold talks with Greece counterpart along with other engagement," said Bagchi. This will be Jaishankar’s first visit to Greece in about 18 years, the one being in 2003.

"After Greece, EAM will travel to Italy to attend the G20 ministerial meetings. These related to ministerial meetings at foreign ministerial level as well as development ministerial level," he added.

Italy holds the Presidency of the G20 since December 2020. The Foreign Affairs Ministers' Meeting is one of the ministerial meetings organized as part of the G20 Leaders Summit 2021. The meet is set to take place after the Group of Seven (G7) nations and guest countries “had a detailed discussion on the need for reforming global health governance. India has been actively engaged with international communities at the level of G20, G7 and World Health Assembly on various aspects related to dealing with the current pandemic.” Now that the G7 leaders’ summit ended on June 13, the next major event for G20 will take place at June end.

PM Modi address G7 Summit

Even during the recently concluded G7 summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had joined the session virtually and spoke in at least two sessions in climate change and open societies. PM Modi called for collaborative action on climate change, recognising that this challenge cannot be addressed singularly. He also shared that India is the “only G20 country on track to meet its Paris commitments.”

The G20 is an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union. These 19 include Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, France, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States.

(With inputs from agency)