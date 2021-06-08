EAM Jaishankar To Visit Kuwait From June 9-11, Will Carry PM Modi's 'personal Letter'

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar will visit Kuwait from June 9 to 11 and he will also carry a letter by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Kuwaiti counterpart Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah. Jaishankar's three-day visit to Kuwait is also the first as Union Minister since he took over the office in 2019. Indian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on June 8, "During the visit, he will hold high-level meetings and also address the Indian community in Kuwait. He will also carry a personal letter from Hon’ble Prime Minister of India to the Amir of Kuwait."

"The year 2021-22 marks the 60th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Kuwait. Traditionally warm and close bilateral relationship between India and Kuwait is characterized by strong people-to-people connect. There are around one million Indians residing in Kuwait. India is amongst the largest trading partners of Kuwait and Kuwait is a major supplier of oil for India," the MEA said.

EAM @DrSJaishankar will be visiting Kuwait on June 9-11, 2021.



Press Release: https://t.co/8wkC345lXk — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) June 8, 2021

India and Kuwait have also set a maritime bridge for the convenient transport of medical oxygen as well as oxygen-carrying equipment. With this bridge, Indian Navy ships brought essential medical supplies under its Operation Samudra Setu II as the nation was tackling a dramatic surge of coronavirus infections. MEA confirmed Jaishankar's Kuwait visit after on May 12 he spoke with Kuwait Foreign Minister Dr. Ahmed Nasser Mohammed Al Sabah.

During the phone call earlier this month, Jaishankar thanked Kuwait FM for the much-needed assistance. EAM had tweeted saying that the call between both the diplomats was “warm” with India conveying its appreciation for the maritime bridge with Kuwait that facilitated “smooth oxygen flow.” On May 27, Indian Navy Ship INS Shardul arrived at Kochi with 270 Metric Tonnes (MT) of liquid oxygen from Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates ((UAE) including 11 International Standardisation Organisation (ISO) containers, two semi-trailers, and 1200 oxygen cylinders.

A warm call today with FM @anmas71 of Kuwait. Conveyed our appreciation for the maritime bridge with Kuwait that is enabling smooth oxygen flow. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 12, 2021

The first consignment had arrived in a Kuwaiti Ship at Nhava Sheva Mumbai which included 3 semi-trailers of Liquid Medical Oxygen (25 Metric Tonnes each) and 1000 Oxygen cylinders onboard. Official Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi acknowledged the reception of that life-saving medical equipment and extended his gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah the Amir of the State of Kuwait & the government of Kuwait too.

🇮🇳🇰🇼

Taking forward historical ties of friendship. Kuwaiti ship arrives at Nhava Sheva Mumbai (India). 3 semi-trailers of LMO (25 MT each) & 1000 O2 cylinders onboard. Grateful to H.H. Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah the Amir of the State of Kuwait & government of Kuwait. pic.twitter.com/NdiJef9Qn9 — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) May 15, 2021

Kuwaiti FM’s India visit

Kuwaiti FM Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah met with EAM on March 18 after he landed in India for a two-day visit on March 17 this year. During the in-person meet, both sides reviewed all aspects of India-Kuwait ties and also discussed regional, international developments. Jaishankar and Al-Sabah agreed to coordinate closely on issues of mutual interest in multilateral forums while exploring fresh ways to further elevate the bilateral relationship between both countries. At the time, Kuwaiti FM also expressed gratitude for India for supplying 200,000 doses of India-made COVID-19 vaccines, Covishield in February 2021.

IMAGE: PTI