EAM Jaishankar To Visit Sri Lanka, Call On Ranil Wickremesinghe

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit Maldives and Sri Lanka from January 18-20. During his visit to Sri Lanka, he will call on President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

Jaishankar's visit comes at a time Sri Lanka is set to close its restructuring agreement with India, which is expected to happen during the MEA's visit, PTI reported.

EAM visit will see signing of agreements related to the bilateral development cooperation, ground-breaking, inauguration, handing-over and launch of a number of key India-supported projects that will contribute to the socio-economic development of the Maldives: MEA — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2023

‘Agreement on debt restructuring to be achieved soon’: SL Foreign Minister

Cabinet spokesman Bandula Gunawardena said talks with bilateral creditors is nearing completion and that according to foreign minister spokesperson Ali Sabry, the agreement with India, China and Japan could be achieved soon.

Sri Lanka has been reeling under an economic crisis since 2020 that eventually led to a political crisis.

Jaishankar will also hold discussions with the foreign minister Sabry on the entire range of the India-Sri Lanka partnership and steps to strengthen it in all spheres, informed MEA.

Visit to Maldives

During his Maldives visit, EAM will call on President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and hold discussions with the Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdulla Shahid. EAM’s visit will see signing of agreements related to the bilateral development cooperation, ground-breaking/ inauguration/ handing-over and launch of a number of key India-supported projects that will contribute to the socio-economic development of the Maldives, said MEA in a statement.

In the Indian Ocean region, both Maldives and Sri Lanka are India’s key maritime neighbours and occupy special place in Prime Minister’s vision of ‘SAGAR’ (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and ‘Neighbourhood First’. EAM’s visit is testimony to the importance that India attaches to its close and friendly relations with the Maldives and Sri Lanka.

Image: PTI/Twitter/@DrSJaishankar.