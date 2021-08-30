EAM Jaishankar, UAE President's Advisor Discuss 'regional Concerns Of Common Interest'

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Anwar Gargash, diplomatic advisor of the UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Monday to discuss 'regional concerns of common interest'. According to the PTI report, Jaishankar and Gargash discussed the Afghan conflict and the general situation in the Gulf area. "Happy to welcome Diplomatic Advisor to President of UAE, Dr. @AnwarGargash. Noted the steady progress of our relationship. Discussed regional concerns of common interest," Jaishankar tweeted.

The UAE's senior diplomat's travel to India comes when Afghanistan is undergoing rapid changes following the Taliban takeover. The Taliban took control of Kabul on August 15, just hours after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled. Ghani reappeared in the United Arab Emirates four days later.

Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, a senior Taliban official, stated on Saturday that the group wanted to retain Afghanistan's trade, economic, and political ties with India, which he described as an important country in the area. "We attach great importance to our trade, economic and political relations with India and want to maintain that relation," Stanikzai said.

India’s diplomatic relations with UAE have improved significantly

On the events in Afghanistan, India has maintained contact with all major regional parties, including those in the Gulf. India's connections with the United Arab Emirates have improved significantly in recent years. Last December, Chief of Army Staff Gen MM Naravane visited the United Arab Emirates for the first time, marking the Indian Army's first visit to the powerful Gulf nation. The two countries' warships practised off the coast of Abu Dhabi earlier this month. On their way from France to India, several Rafale fighter jets were refuelled in mid-flight by the UAE Air Force.

India’s Afghanistan Strategy: 'Evacuation-main concern’

Earlier, addressing the opposition in an all-party meeting on India’s Afghanistan situation, S Jaishankar asserted that country has a powerful position on the Afghan issue. "We have approached the situation in a spirit of national unity", the External Affairs Minister said, underlining that the views of the political parties that took part in the meeting were pretty much the same. He pointed out that the priority for all is 'evacuation'.

Elaborating on the assurance given by the government concerning bringing Indians back home, the External Affairs Minister underlined, "I shared with them that we have Devi Shakti under operation. We have sent six flights, the latest one of which took off at 3 in the morning."

Pointing out that the country has brought back most of the Indians, S Jaishankar said, "The efforts to bring back those who remain stuck in the war-torn country would continue." The External Affairs Minister added that the country has also been making efforts to bring back those Afghans who want to come to India in this intense situation. "We have brought E-visa to make travelling for them convenient."

With PTI Inputs

Image Credit: Twitter/ @SJaishankar