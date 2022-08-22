EAM Jaishankar Unveils Mahatma Gandhi Statue In Paraguay On Maiden Visit To South America

Union External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Sunday unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Paraguay and appreciated the decision taken by the Asuncion Municipality to locate it on a prominent waterfront in the city. Jaishankar unveiled the stone figure as he is presently on his first ever official visit to South America. Taking to Twitter, the EAM shared pictures from the waterfront and called it a statement of solidarity which was strongly expressed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following this, he also visited the historic Casa de la Independencia from where Paraguay's Independence movement started more than two centuries ago. Sharing pictures from the museum, he hailed the ties between both countries.

"Visited the historic Casa de la Independencia, from where Paraguay's Independence movement started more than two centuries ago. A fitting testament to our common struggle and our growing relationship."

EAM S Jaishankar's 3-nation visit to South America

India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar is on an official three-day visit to three South American nations including Brazil, Paraguay, and Argentina from August 22-27.

As a part of his visit, he will hold bilateral engagements with his counterparts and will further call on the top leadership in all three countries. While in Paraguay, EAM will also inaugurate the premises of the newly opened Indian Embassy which started functioning in January 2022, later during his visits to Brazil and Argentina, he will co-chair the Joint Commission Meetings (JCM) with his counterparts.

The focus of the meetings is to review the bilateral relationships in different sectors and to discuss regional and global issues of common interests, the MEA had said in its statement. Notably, both Brazil and Argentina are strategic partners of India. In addition to this, the minister is also scheduled to deliver an address at the Rio Branco Institute (Brazilian Diplomatic Academy) in Brazil.

Image: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar