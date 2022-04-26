EAM Jaishankar Urges West Not To Overlook Global Issues Like Afghanistan Amid Ukraine War

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr. S Jaishankar on Tuesday reiterated India's position amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, urging western countries not to overlook other pressing global challenges such as Afghanistan. Speaking at a private geopolitical conference in New Delhi, Jaishankar acknowledged that the war in Ukraine is the most pressing issue of the day, but questioned European countries' lack of attention to critical Asian challenges.

"When rules-based order was challenged in Asia, the advice we got from Europe is - do more trade. At least we are not giving you that advice... We should find a way of returning to diplomacy and dialogue," EAM Jaishankar responded to a question from Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn at the event. According to Jaishankar, the Russia-Ukraine conflict is a major issue, not only in terms of principles and ideals but also in terms of practical repercussions. He went on to say that people in Africa and Asia are witnessing the conflict play out in the form of increasing energy prices, food inflation, and numerous disruptions.

World also needs to pay attention to other serious issues like Afghanistan: Jaishankar

The External Affairs Minister outlined that the truth is nobody wanted to see this war as "there will be no winners out of this contest." Jaishankar, on the other hand, also emphasized the importance of paying attention to serious challenges in other parts of the world, such as Afghanistan. "Which part of the rules-based order justified what the world did in Afghanistan," he asked. In response to Luxembourg Foreign Minister Asselborn's question about India's stance on the ongoing conflict, EAM stated, "We all need to figure out how to get back to diplomacy and dialogue. And in order to do so, the combat must cease, which is exactly what we are attempting."

India offers to help mitigate the effects of ongoing Ukraine war

Jaishankar also stated that India is eager to intervene to help mitigate the effects of the ongoing brutal war in Ukraine, which has resulted in a slew of problems, including food scarcity. He said that India can make a difference by increasing agricultural commodity exports, particularly wheat. As the situation in Ukraine escalates, India has clarified its view on the matter on multiple occasions. It has called for an end to the violence and for diplomacy and dialogue to resume.

(With ANI inputs)