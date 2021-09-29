EAM Jaishankar, US Senator Schumer Among Key Names Who Will Speak At USISPF Summit

Indian Ministers S Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal, and Jyotiraditya Scindia, among others, are expected to deliver virtual addresses at the fourth Annual Leadership Summit of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), which begins on Wednesday, 29 September.

From September 29 to October 1, the USISPF will hold its fourth Annual Leadership Summit, titled "Looking Ahead: Strengthening Resilience, Expanding Prosperity." Various strategic conversations will take place over the course of three days involving USISPF's board members, ministers and senior government officials from both India and the United States, as well as Fortune 500 CEOs.

India-US top leaders to address USISPF summit

Union Cabinet Ministers from India are scheduled to participate in the programme (USISPF summit), including Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, Minister of Textiles, Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, Minister of Education, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sport Anurag Thakur, Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan and Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Senator Chuck Schumer, Majority Leader of the United States Senate; Samantha Power, Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development; and Kurt Campbell, Deputy Assistant to the President and Coordinator for Indo-Pacific Affairs, National Security Council, are among those representing the United States.

Top Executives from India to attend USISPF summit

According to the summit agenda, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Executive Chairman of Tata Sons, Punit Renjen, Chief executive officer (CEO) of Deloitte Global, and Rajesh Subramaniam, President, COO, and Director, FedEx Corp., will receive the USISPF Global Leadership Award 2021 on Thursday for their heroic efforts in responding to India's second wave of COVID-19. Several top Indian bureaucrats are expected to speak at the meeting, including Amitabh Kant, Chief executive officer of NITI Aayog, Rita Teaotia, Chairperson of FSSAI, and Ambassador Taranjit Sandhu, India's Ambassador to the United States.

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) is a non-profit organisation whose major goal is to promote the bilateral and strategic partnership between India and the United States through policy advocacy in the areas of economic growth, entrepreneurship, job creation, and innovation.

