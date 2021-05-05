EAM Jaishankar Waxes Eloquent On Foreign Aid, Politics On COVID-19 & Media Criticism

In an exclusive interview with ANI, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar refuted the notion that India had changed its policy by accepting foreign aid amid the COVID-19 crisis. Maintaining that novel coronavirus is a shared problem for the entire world, he stated that India had helped other countries by sending medicines and vaccines and this support is now being reciprocated in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases. Moreover, he asserted that there was nothing wrong with seeking help from foreign countries to help our people.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar remarked, "This is not an accurate way of projecting the situation because as I said COVID is a shared problem for the whole world. Last year, we gave medicines-hydroxychloroquine, paracetamol to the US, Singapore and European countries. We sent a medical team to Kuwait. We sent vaccines to some countries in the Gulf. We describe it as friendship or support." "As the Foreign Minister and someone heading a Ministry which has relationships around the world, I will do everything which I have accumulated over many years to help my people," he added.

'A global challenge'

On this occasion, Jaishankar also delved into India's agenda at the G7 Foreign Minister's meeting. Mentioning that he was continuously in touch with them, the Minister stressed that a global effort was required. He said, "The agenda pretty much had COVID-19 in it because it is the biggest challenge today not just for India but the entire world. When it comes to the G7 Foreign Ministers, bear in mind I am continuously in touch with them. The US has been through it, the UK has been through it, Germany, France and Italy- they have been through a very severe form of it last year and beginning of this year. If you look proportionally, their intensity is as much as we are going through in India".

"My message going into G7 is- look, this is a global challenge. Everyone knows that all of you have been through it. We are going through it right now. There are various factors and reasons why it is as severe and serious as it is. Global problems and global pandemics require a global effort. In the past, we have contributed to the global effort," Jaishankar stated.

Responding to the political debate around the COVID-19 situation in India, he observed, "You don't stop elections in a place like India. The only time I remember when we stopped elections was in an era several decades ago where I was very much younger. We are an argumentative society. There will be this kind of point-scoring". Moreover, the EAM reflected on the harsh criticism by sections of the media.