'Committed to partnership' | EAM Jaishankar Wishes Min Bui Thanh Son, People Of Vietnam On Nation's 76th National Day

EAM Dr S Jaishankar congratulated Foreign Minister of Vietnam Bui Thanh Son and the Government of Vietnam on the 76th Anniversary of their National Day

Vidyashree S
Jaishankar

Credit: PTI


On the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the National Day of Vietnam, the Minister of External Affairs, Dr S Jaishankar, congratulated the Foreign Minister of Vietnam Bui Thanh Son and the Government of Vietnam for the historical day. He said that India is committed to enriching its comprehensive strategic partnership.

Jaishankar tweeted, "Congratulations to FM @FMBuiThanhSon and the Government and people of Vietnam on the 76th Anniversary of their National Day. Committed to enriching our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership".

India-Vietnam relations

In recent times, political contacts between India and Vietnam have strengthened due to several high-level visits by leaders from both sides. Trade and economic linkages continue to grow. India's thrust under the 'Look East' policy combined with Vietnam's growing engagement within the region and with India has paid rich dividends.

Over the past many years, bilateral trade between the two countries has seen continuous growth. India is among the top ten trading partners of Vietnam. According to GOI data, total trade between the two countries during April – November of the fiscal year 2016- 2017 was US$ 6244.92 million. 

Earlier, the Foreign Minister of Vietnam Bui Thanh Son had thanked India for the support in the difficult times of COVID. He had tweeted, "Greatly appreciate the gift of the Government and People of India of 300 oxygen concentrators and 100MT of liquid medical oxygen".

At the request of the Vietnamese government, the Ministry of Defence had said on 30 August, the ship carried 100 Metric Tons of Liquid Medical Oxygen in 05 ISO Containers. Apart from this, it also carried 300 Oxygen Concentrators of 10 LPM capacity to help the country's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Japan celebrates Vietnam National Day

On September 1, the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan held a get-together and reviewed the history, highlighting the country's transformation from being severely damaged by wars to one of the most dynamic and attractive economies in Asia.

Japan is the largest official development aid (ODA) provider among the 136 countries and territories investing in Vietnam. Japan has contributed 28 billion USD in non-refundable aid and loans. In the first six months of 2021, Japanese investment in Vietnam reached 2.44 billion USD. 

(Image credit: PTI)

