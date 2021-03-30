EAM S Jaishankar Arrives In Tajikistan’s Capital To Attend Heart Of Asia Conference

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Tajikistan’s capital on Monday, March 29, to attend a very important conference on Afghanistan. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Jaishankar wrote, “Touchdown in Dushanbe. Look forward to my bilateral visit and attending the Heart of Asia Conference tomorrow”. As a part of this conference, representatives from around 50 countries and international organisations will be discussing building regional consensus around the peace process in Afghanistan.

Heart of Asia conference

Jaishankar met his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif here and discussed bilateral cooperation. “Began my Heart of Asia engagements with a meeting with Iranian FM @JZarif. A warm conversation that underlined our convergences. Also discussed our bilateral cooperation, including Chabahar”, Jaishankar wrote on his official Twitter handle. The Heart of Asia conference is a part of the Istanbul Process, which is a regional initiative on security and cooperation for a stable and peaceful Afghanistan. It was launched on November 2, 2011 in Turkey.

Met FM @MevlutCavusoglu of Turkey on the sidelines of @HeartofAsia_IP. Our discussions focused on Afghanistan-related developments and our bilateral relations. pic.twitter.com/iAOvhOG7aC — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 29, 2021

While announcing his participation, the Ministry of External Affairs in a statement said that Jaishankar is expected to meet leaders of other participating countries. Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will also be participating in the conference. The participation of both these ministers contributed to speculations of a meeting between the two. However, on Monday, March 29, Qureshi has said that no meeting has been "finalised or requested" so far with his Indian counterpart Jaishankar.

