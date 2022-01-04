EAM S Jaishankar Discusses Range Of Bilateral & Global Issues With US State Secy Blinken

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on Monday, 3 January and discussed a range of bilateral and global issues. The discussions also included the situation in the Indo-Pacific region. "A broad ranging conversation yesterday night with @SecBlinken. Covered current bilateral issues, Indo-Pacific and pressing global matters. Also exchanged New Year greetings [sic]," Jaishankar wrote on Twitter.

The discussions took place as India and the US prepare for the next round of their "two-plus-two" foreign and defence ministerial talks. The "two-plus-two" meeting is expected to take place in Washington later this month or in February, news agency PTI reported. Last month, the annual bilateral Consular Dialogue between India and the United States was held in New Delhi, where both nations discussed safe and responsible travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Indian delegation, led by Devesh Uttam, Joint Secretary (CPV), met with the US delegation which was led by Rena Bitter, Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs. During the meeting, both countries discussed their shared objectives and pledged to deepen bilateral ties. In addition, the delegates focused on safe travel in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. "The Dialogue affirmed the strength of our bilateral relationship and highlighted efforts made by both countries to ensure safe and responsible travel despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic," read the statement released by MEA on 14 December.

India-US relations

According to the MEA, India-US bilateral relations have evolved into a "global strategic partnership" based on common democratic values and increasing convergence of interests on bilateral, regional, and global concerns. The Indian government's emphasis on development and good governance has created an opportunity to strengthen bilateral connections and collaboration between the two countries. The wide-ranging and ever-expanding dialogue architecture has built a long-term framework for India-US engagement, while regular exchanges of high-level political visits have supplied sustained momentum to bilateral cooperation, as per the MEA.

