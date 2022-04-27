EAM S Jaishankar Emphasises On Need To Focus On Building Capability At Raisina Dialogue

India should be pragmatic in its use of the international environment and address past mistakes by focusing more on real security, said External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on April 27, emphasising the importance of capacity building.

"When we are looking at India at 75, it's not just India at 75, we are also looking another 25 years ahead," Jaishankar said at a private colloquium in the national capital.

Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue 2022 in New Delhi, EAM Jaishankar added, "If I were to pick a single thing we have done, a difference that we have made to the world in the last 75 years, is a fact that we are a democracy." He further remarked that there is a "gut feeling" that democracy is the way of the future, and a major part of this is due to India's past decisions.

"There was a time when in this part of the world, we were the only democracy. If democracy is global today or we see it global today, in some measure, the credit is due to India," he stated at Raisina 2022. In terms of where India has fallen short, Dr S Jaishanakar said that in the past, India did not pay enough attention to its social indices and human resources.

"Two, we didn't concentrate as much on manufacturing and technology trends as we should have. Three, in terms of foreign policy, we didn't give as much weight to hard security," the External Affairs Minister said. India should focus on capability building in the next 25 years, according to the External Affairs Minister.

"What we should be doing in the future, in the next 25 years, is about capability, capability and capability -- in every possible domain and every possible way," Jaishankar underlined.

Moreover, according to him, India should be "completely fixated on the outcomes" and "utterly practical" in its use of the international environment. He further explained, "Second, we have to be confident about who we are. ...This idea that others define us and that we need to get the approval of other quarters --- I think that is an era we need to behind us."

Other panellists, in addition to Jaishankar, discussed their perspectives on India in its 75th year of independence.

(With agency inputs, Image: PTI)