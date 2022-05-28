EAM S Jaishankar Inaugurates International NADI-3 Conclave In Assam, Lists Core Objectives

An international river conference to articulate the collective vision of cooperation in the Bay of Bengal and the Southeast Asian region was inaugurated in Guwahati, Assam on Friday.

The two-day conclave was inaugurated by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The third edition of the conclave, ‘NADI’ (Natural Allies in Development and Interdependence), was organized by Shillong-based think tank Asian Confluence in collaboration with the Union External Affairs Ministry, Act East Policy Affairs Department of the Assam government, North Eastern Council and other partners.

Speaking at the Inaugural session of NADI 2022 in Guwahati. https://t.co/oTyZOlkTS3 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 28, 2022

EAM S. Jaishankar while addressing the NADI conference spoke about Indian rivers and their connectivity, He said, “We used them, dominated them, leveraged them, we blocked them; these have been society’s ups and downs over time. We carry forward our deliberations bearing in mind that connectivity, commerce, culture, collaboration and capacity are the core objectives of the Asian conference.”

“With Guwahati as the location, we consider the enormous promise that it holds, not just for the region, and our neighbors but even for our geographies beyond. Connectivity may have started with roads and waterways but today we conceptualize power bridges and data corridors, education and tourism, and energy flows and cultural context. Anything that connects is connectivity,” EAM S Jaishankar further added.

He further said, “India is more connected to the Northeast and the Northeast is more connected to India’s neighbors. This means a complete transformation of the regional economy. Instead of being regarded as a frontier, it will emerge as a hub in itself.”

Speaking about the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, S.Jaishankar said, “It is definitely within our ability to overcome geography and rewrite near history if only we can get the politics and the economics right. We can achieve this by enhancing connectivity with Bangladesh, especially with the Northeast. The restoration of the six historical cross-border rail links is one major step. Operation of the Shehbazpur to Mahishasan link will be extended within Bangladesh and will be connected to the Kulwara-Shehbazpur rail line currently being modernized using an Indian line credit.”

We need to leverage the advantage of Assam's unique location: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Further, Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Northeast is India's gateway to Southeast Asia. Our govt is working to make Assam an industrial hub not only for the region but also for catering requirements of ASEAN countries. There's a need to leverage the advantage of Assam's unique location.”

Northeast is India's gateway to Southeast Asia. Our govt is working to make Assam an industrial hub not only for the region but also for catering requirements of ASEAN countries. There's need to leverage advantage of Assam's unique location: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati pic.twitter.com/pLY2VYbozp — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2022

The NADI conference is aimed at building confidence in the key role of the Northeast in taking forward India’s strategic initiative for energy and water security in the neighborhood and the Bay of Bengal region leading towards a vibrant and secure Indo-Pacific.

Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman will deliver the valedictory address of the conclave on May 29.