EAM S Jaishankar Meets Hungarian Counterpart Peter Szijjarto; Inks MoU On Solar Energy

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday, May 27, met with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto as the latter made a brief halt in the Indian capital. Both the lawmakers held bilateral discussions wherein they inked an MoU on International Solar Alliance. It is pertinent to mention here that Hungary is one of the few European countries which has refused the EU's move to ban Russian fuels - a stance that is deemed to facilitate good mutual relations between both the countries.

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar & Hungarian FM Peter Szijjar sign an MoU on International Solar Alliance in Delhi today pic.twitter.com/sg3vtCoSRt — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2022

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar & Hungarian FM Peter Szijjar held a bilateral meeting in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/7o3dipBAeT — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2022

What is International Solar Alliance?

The Centre describes International Solar Alliance (ISA) as "a treaty-based inter-governmental organization working to create a global market system to tap the benefits of solar power and promote clean energy applications. With 75 signatory countries in this global collective, the ISA creates a multi-stakeholder ecosystem where sovereign nations, multilateral organizations, industry, policymakers and innovators work together to promote the common and shared goal of meeting energy demands of a secure & sustainable world."

Ukraine, Hungary reduce reliance on Russian fuel

Meanwhile, in a bid to reduce their reliance on Russian fuel, Ukrainian and Hungarian gas transmission system operators, on Thursday, agreed to extend access to guaranteed capacities for importing natural gas from Hungary to Ukraine until March 31, 2023. Thus, Ukraine preserves reliable access to the demanded route of gas imports, as since the beginning of 2022 supplies from Hungary accounted for 46% of gas imports to Ukraine, and in 2021 – more than 85%, according to the statement released by the Gas Transmission System (GTS) Operator of Ukraine.

It said that the gas traders can book the necessary capacity at quarterly, monthly, and daily auctions, particularly, for the first and second quarters of the gas year 2022/2023. "Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU), works hard to maximize opportunities for gas imports to Ukraine, diversify its sources of supply, and, accordingly, strengthen the security of supply. The Hungarian direction is important for Ukraine, in particular, due to access to the LNG terminal on the Krk island in Croatia," said CEO of GTSOU, Sergiy Makogon. "Ukrainian companies will be able to take advantage of the Hungarian route in preparation for the new heating season," he added.

