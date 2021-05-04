EAM S Jaishankar Meets US Counterpart Tony Blinken; COVID Resources Tie-up Addressed

India and the United States of America made several key discussions as both the countries grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his counterpart Anthony Blinken in London on Monday resulted in a fruitful conversation on cooperation for coronavirus resources. Indo-Pacific strategic landscape, the UN Security Council, and other issues were also discussed.

EAM S Jaishankar and US counterpart’s meeting

S Jaishankar and Anthony Blinken held the meeting at the G7 foreign ministers' meeting in London, where the former is on a four-day visit. The ministers addressed ways to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the steps to enhance the global strategic partnership.

USA’s recent help to India in the fight against COVID-19 was reviewed by the ministers, as they acknowledged all countries’ assistance in the crisis. Blinken stated that the USA was closely monitoring the situation in India and assured support for any India requests in this regard as another shipment from the USA left for India. Right from an acknowledgment of oxygen and related equipment as the main priority to acting on India’s request on more Remdevisir, many issues came up for talks.

India’s role in the climate issue and clean energy was brought up, and the Early Operationalisation of the 203 Clean Energy Agenda was among the crucial details of the meet.

Stressing on the mutual interest to work together, they also spoke on ways to extend cooperation at the UN Security Council and as a G7 country, apart from continued cooperation in numerous bilateral and international issues.

Good to meet in person my old friend @SecBlinken. Detailed discussion on the global Covid challenge, focussing on expanded vaccine production capacity and reliable supply chains. pic.twitter.com/iQZmGjuPi5 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 3, 2021

The two countries also agreed to partner in Quad format and multilateral initiatives while discussing possibilities of an increase in Indian vaccine production in addressing India’s own needs and global health. The convergence of interests on the Indo-Pacific landscape was among the other highlights of the meeting.

The ongoing situation in Myanmar, progress of the ASEAN 5 point plan and further discussions at the upcoming G7 plus Guest meeting were among the issues addressed.