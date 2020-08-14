EAM S Jaishankar, Nigerian Counterpart Discuss Bilateral Partnership After Space Deal

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held a telephonic conversation with his Nigerian counterpart Geoffrey Onyeama and discussed development partnership between the two countries.

"Good discussion on the multilateral challenges facing the world," said Jaishankar on Twitter, indicating that topics such as the Coronavirus pandemic might have been discussed.

Just concluded a phone call with FM @GeoffreyOnyeama of Nigeria. Good discussion on the multilateral challenges facing the world. Also spoke of our development partnership. Look forward to continuing the conversation. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 14, 2020

Just a day earlier, India and Nigeria signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Space cooperation. The MoU envisages bilateral collaboration in space science, planetary exploration, ground stations, development of micro and mini satellites, and joint Space R&D.

The Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan said that Nigeria is India's largest trading partner in Africa and this agreement is a milestone in bilateral relations. Dr. K. Sivan, the chairman of ISRO, signed the agreement on behalf of New Delhi earlier while the Director-General of National Space Research & Development Agency (NASRDA) of Nigeria, Dr. Francis Chizea signed the MoU on Thursday.

"The MoU provides for capacity building assistance by ISRO, exchange of scientific know-how, exchanges between academic institutes and joint symposiums/conferences. Cooperation in remote sensing, communications, and navigation will benefit Nigeria in the fields of forestry, environment, agriculture, mining, watershed development and connectivity," read the MEA said in a statement.

Glad to join Hon’ble Minister @Dr_OgbonnayaOnu in the signing ceremony of India-Nigeria MoU on Space Cooperation. 🇳🇬 is our close friend & largest trading partner in Africa. This MoU is another milestone in 🇮🇳|🇳🇬 relations. @narendramodi @DrSJaishankar @MEAIndia @FmstNg @isro pic.twitter.com/nJzmGaseOo — V. Muraleedharan (@MOS_MEA) August 13, 2020

The MEA said India aims to help Nigeria grow potential and aid their socio-economic development. Over the years Nigerian nationals have been a part of the short term ITEC courses in remote sensing, GIS and Geoinformatics which are conducted by Indian Institute of Remote Sensing, Dehradun, Geological Survey of India Training Institute, Hyderabad and Centre for Development of Advanced Computing, Noida which has helped them increase their potential.

"On the occasion, both sides also agreed to sign a subsidiary MOU between New Space India Limited (NSIL), under ISRO, and Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP), under the Federal Ministry of Environment of Nigeria, on cooperation in the use of Geospatial Technologies," the MEA said.

