EAM S Jaishankar Pitches For 'Decentralised Globalisation' At Future Of Asia Conference

India's foreign minister S Jaishankar, on Thursday, highlighted India's efforts towards renewable resources, and goals achieved by the country while it urbanizes like rest of the countries at the 26th ‘Future of Asia’ Conference organized by Nikkei. He also spoke about the strong India-Japan partnership and COVID-19 pandemic that brought India together.

In his speech, the foreign minister specifically mentioned about the growing bilateral relationship between India and Japan and "argued" that the partnership has been beyond Asia.

"In ensuring economic recovery off course Indo-Japan relations have a very notable role in fact one I would argue even beyond Asia. The partnership today is seen as among the most natural in the region and Japan is a valuable partner in India's campaings and Japan has consistently supported for our infrastructure development. Japanese supported projects are the most successful infrastructure, examples-most recently Delhi-Mumbai industrial corridor and the dedicated western freight corridor," said S Jaishankar.

He also mentioned that "the long-standing FDI footprint in India is steadily expanding, covering 1455 companies as of 2021, more than half in manufacturing. New industrial collaborations are in the making even as we speak. Its contribution in skills enhancements is visible in 16 Japan-India Institutes for Manufacturing and 5 Japan Endowed Courses".

While speaking further, S Jaishankar appreciated the implications of 140 million households in India that are moving into the middle class.

"We thus have a unique opportunity to embrace a greener and more technology-driven future. Let us appreciate the implications of 140 million households moving into the middle class even as another 20 million reaches higher stage. The winds of change have been blowing in India especially in the last 7 years. They can make universal access to power, piped water and affordable housing realizable goals within a generation as India urbanizes like the rest of the world," proudly added foreign minister Jaishankar.

Moreover, as one of the few G-20 economies, India is aiming at a renewable target of 450 gigabytes by 2030 seeking to transform its energy and also adhering to its Paris commitment with 15% energy saving efficiency, further added Jaishankar.

"As India builds more, it builds cleaner"

Stressing upon India's efforts towards a cleaner and greener environment, S Jaishankar highlighted that 18 million households are moving from biomass to LPG cooking and "being among the top 3 nations to expand forest cover". The foreign minister further pointed out that "changes in environment are parallel by progress human resources".

National campaigns

He also talked about the campaigns taken up by India including financial inclusion, educating daughters, digital India, clean India, skilled India, water mission, etc that enables the country to directly fund 400 million vulnerable citizens and provide food support to 800 million during the COVID challenge. He further urged the members to look at these accomplishments as improvising local human resources.