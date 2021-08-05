EAM S Jaishankar Reiterates Good Governance Situation In J&K Post Article 370 Abrogation

On the second anniversary of the abrogation of article 370, the External Affairs Minister of India, Dr. S Jaishankar said on Thursday that in the last two years, Jammu and Kashmir has experienced true democracy, development, good governance, and empowerment. As a consequence, India's unity and integrity have been enhanced immensely.

Earlier, he made a similar comment a year ago on this day. Jaishankar stated that there has been a change going on in Jammu and Kashmir as well as in Ladakh. He also highlighted that there has been the implementation of progressive legislation, delivery of social justice, development of women's rights and assistance for disadvantaged sectors.

He even added by saying that there has been a possibility of extension of education and job as well as development initiatives taking shape on the ground.

Brief History of the Article 370 abrogation

For many years, Article 370 and Article 35A were established by the Presidential Order of the Constitution to give Jammu and Kashmir special status. Abrogation of Article 370 to terminate Jammu and Kashmir's special status has been a long-standing demand of the BJP and its predecessors.

Two years ago, under the Modi government, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah submitted a bill in Parliament to terminate Jammu and Kashmir's special status and divide the state into two Union Territories.

Following the abolition of the special status, the central government amended the Jammu and Kashmir Development Act to remove the word "permanent inhabitants". With this amendment, anyone from other states can buy land in Jammu and Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir can now host the Indian tricolour national flag. Married Women now have domicile status.

On this revocation decision, Jaishankar states that Kashmir was in shambles before August 5, the day Article 370 was repealed. There were restrictions enforced to avert a repetition of 2016 when the Valley erupted following the death of terrorist Burhan Wani.

The Indian government's initial priority was to guarantee that no lives were lost as a result of unrest and demonstrations in the region following the repeal of Article 370, according to S Jaishankar.

Talking about the terrorism act in J&K

A few days back, while talking about terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, he said that India cannot tolerate terrorism in any way. It is not at all justifiable as diplomacy or "unorthodox statecraft". He further added that the "larger concerns" with Pakistan still exist despite the two nations' recent ceasefire deal.

