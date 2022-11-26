26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack: 'Masterminds Must Be Brought To Justice', Says EAM Jaishankar

As India pays tribute to the victims and the martyrs who had lost their lives in the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shared a tribute video remembering the victims of the horrifying terror attacks.

Sharing the tribute video on the 14th anniversary of the 26/11 terror attacks, on Twitter, EAM S Jaishankar said, "Today, on 26/11, the world joins India in remembering its victims. Those who planned and oversaw this attack must be brought to justice. We owe this to every victim of terrorism around the world."

Terrorism threatens humanity.



Today, on 26/11, the world joins India in remembering its victims. Those who planned and oversaw this attack must be brought to justice.



We owe this to every victim of terrorism around the world.

In the video, S Jaishankar complied series of speeches made by him at the UNSC meeting of the Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC) at Hotel Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai and PM Modi at the 'No Money for Terror' Ministerial conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing in New Delhi.

President Droupadi Murmu pays tribute to 26/11 victims and martyrs

On the occasion of the 14th anniversary of the terror attacks in Mumbai, President Droupadi Murmu paid homage to the victims of the terror attacks. The President also paid tribute to the security personnel who fought valiantly and made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

On the anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the nation remembers with gratitude all those we lost. We share the enduring pain of their loved ones and families. Nation pays homage to the security personnel who fought valiantly and made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 26, 2022

Defence Minster Rajnath Singh also paid his tribute to the victims of the 26/11 terror attacks. "On the anniversary of the 26/11 terrorist attacks in Mumbai, I salute the memory of all those who lost their lives in this incident. My heartfelt tributes to the security personnel who sacrificed their lives while fighting this attack. This country has not forgotten the incident of 26/11, nor will it ever forget," Rajnath Singh tweeted.

मुंबई में 26/11 को हुए आतंकी हमले की बरसी पर मैं उन सभी लोगों की स्मृति को नमन करता हूँ जिन्हें इस घटना में अपनी जान गँवानी पड़ी। इस हमले में मुक़ाबला करते हुए जिन सुरक्षाकर्मियों ने अपना बलिदान किया, उन्हें मेरी भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि। यह देश 26/11 की घटना न भूला है, न कभी भूलेगा। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 26, 2022

26/11 Mumbai terror attacks

Fourteen years ago, on the night of November 26, 2008, 10 heavily armed terrorists entered Mumbai via sea route and went on a rampage. The 26/11 attacks witnessed 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists going on a killing spree in the buzzing city during peak hours.

Over 166 people, including foreign nationals, were killed in the series of coordinated attacks that lasted for four days. The Mumbai terror attack transformed India's perception towards national security and led to strengthening its maritime surveillance, inter-agency coordination, and dissemination of information,

Nine terrorists were killed by the security forces including the National Security Guard (NSG), who was martyred in action during the attacks. Former ATS chief Hemant Karkare, Army Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Mumbai’s additional police commissioner Ashok Kamte and senior police inspector Vijay Salaskar were among those killed in the attack. Ajmal Amir Kasab, the only terrorist to be captured alive, was hung four years later on November 21, 2012.