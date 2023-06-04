EAM S Jaishankar Takes Jibe At Rahul Gandhi's Remarks In US; 'Watch Me When I Get Back'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his recent remarks made in the US. The EAM emphasised his commitment to refraining from indulging in politics while abroad and expressed his readiness to "vigorously" argue his points upon returning to India.

During his visit to South Africa's Cape Town for the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the Indian diaspora on Saturday. After Jaishankar’s address, a round of questions was opened for the members of the diaspora. When a member of the Indian diaspora raised concerns about remarks made by "someone" in the US, without directly naming Rahul Gandhi, Jaishankar responded by highlighting his own approach. He stated that he avoids engaging in politics when he is abroad but is fully prepared to engage in spirited debates on relevant issues once he is back in India.

"Look, I said I can only talk for myself I try when I go abroad not to do politics. I am perfectly prepared to argue and argue very vigorously at home. Okay, so you will never find me wanting in that regard," Jaishankar said.

Watch me when I get back: S Jaishankar takes swipe at Rahul Gandhi

He also said that democratic culture has a certain collective responsibility like working for the “national interest” and for a “collective image”. "Even a democratic culture has a certain collective responsibility. There is a national interest there is a collective image. There are sometimes things bigger than politics and when you step outside the country, I think that’s important to remember," he said.

"I might differ strongly with someone. I could say to you, I differ with them. But how I counter it, I would like to go back home and do it. And watch me when I get back," he added.

Notably, during a recent speech in Santa Clara, US, Rahul Gandhi, a former president of the Congress party, criticised Prime Minister Modi, referring to him as a "specimen." He also raised objections to the policies implemented by the government across different sectors.

Rahul also made a controversial statement regarding China at a news conference in Washington at the National Press Club. He claimed that China is occupying Indian territory. "It's an accepted fact. I think 1,500 square kilometres of land the size of Delhi is occupied by them. It's absolutely unacceptable. The Prime Minister seems to believe otherwise. Maybe he knows something that we don't know," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)