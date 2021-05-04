EAM S Jaishankar To Join G7 Ministers Over Decisive Action On Critical Global Issues

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to meet the G7 (Group of Seven nations) ministers in London on the evening of May 4. In the first major in-person diplomatic gathering since the coronavirus pandemic began and the first gathering of G7 Foreign Ministers since 2019, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will lead discussions. Jaishankar will join foreign ministers from G7 nations - Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, US, UK and the European Union - and guest countries, including Australia, the Republic of Korea and South Africa and the Chair of ASEAN, in a bid to agree on decisive action on the most critical global issues such as threats to democracy.

The ministers from leading democracies across the globe will be discussing geopolitical issues that threaten to undermine democracy, freedoms and human rights. They will also discuss relations with Russia, China and Iran as well as the crisis in Myanmar, the violence in Ethiopia and the ongoing war in Syria. The sessions will take place at Lancaster House in London. Foreign Ministers’ Meeting will also join the discussions at a working dinner for the first time as the focus shifts to the Indo-Pacific region.

Today, UK Foreign Secretary @DominicRaab convenes the first meeting of #G7 Foreign Ministers under our #G7UK Presidency to discuss issues including humanitarian situations in Libya, Syria and Ethiopia, threats to democracy, strengthening trade links, and battling climate change. https://t.co/4hANjsUXct — G7 UK (@G7) May 4, 2021

“The addition of our friends from Australia, India, the Republic of Korea and South Africa, as well as the chair of ASEAN reflects the growing significance of the Indo Pacific region for the G7," Raab said.

Jaishankar’s bilateral meeting on May 6

Further, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said that the United Kingdom, as the host nation, will use the working dinner to outline Britain’s vision for cooperation between the G7 and the nations of the Indo-Pacific region to develop stronger trade ties, ensure stability and tackle climate change. It is worth mentioning that EAM Jaishankar has already arrived in London and now he is scheduled for a bilateral meeting with Raab on May 6 at Chevening in Kent.

Meanwhile, according to PTI, on Tuesday the G7 Foreign and Development Ministers’ discussion will cover the coup in Myanmar. The UK Foreign Minister will urge G7 nations to take stronger action against the military junta. The discussions will then also turn to the situation in Libya and the ongoing war in Syria. The session will even cover the situation in Ethiopia as well as Somalia, the Sahel and Western Balkans. The ministers will additionally discuss Russia’s ongoing “malign activity,” including through the build-up of troops on the border with Ukraine and its imprisonment of opposition figure Alexei Navalny and the situation in Belarus.

(With inputs from PTI)