EAM S Jaishankar To Visit Russian Federation On July 7, To Meet Counterpart Sergey Lavrov

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to visit Russian Federation from July 7 to 9. During the visit, the Minister is set to meet his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov to cover an entire range of bilateral issues, including cooperation in the fight against the pandemic, exchange of views on various regional and international issues.

S Jaishankar will make his visit to the Russian Federation on July 7, a press release said. According to the release, the ​External Affairs Minister will also meet Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, H.E. Mr Yuri Borisov, his counterpart for the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC). He will also have a meeting with the Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, H.E. Mr Leonid Slutsky.

During the visit, ​Dr S. Jaishankar will also deliver a speech on "India-Russia ties in a Changing World” at the prestigious Primakov Institute of World Economy & International Relations in Moscow. The visit will be a follow-up of frequent high-level visits between the two sides, which last happened in April when the Russian Foreign Minister had visited New Delhi. The visit is expected to further strengthen the ‘Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership’ between the two countries.

Sergey Lavrov’s visit to New Delhi

In April, the Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov visited New Delhi and held extensive talks with S Jaishankar. The discussion was held during a 19-hour visit, with a focus on various aspects of bilateral ties and preparations for the annual India-Russia summit. A day before the visit, the Russian Federation from Moscow said that they held great importance to the meeting.

S Jaishankar opens up on a range of global challenges

Earlier in June, S Jaishankar opened up on a range of global challenges as the world fights the COVID-19 pandemic and emphasized the importance of keeping strong global ties. The EAM was speaking at the Global India Forum 2021. He addressed the meeting joined by former UK PM Tony Blair on the subject of 'Global Leadership-Radical Actions for a Post Pandemic Era.' S Jaishankar in the meeting remarked, "There aren't too many climate sceptics in our part of the world.”

“In fact, there will be more in the developed countries. The issue isn't recognising the problem, it is resourcing the solution. And the real worry is if you look at the history of how we have dealt with climate change, we have seen promises year after year, conference after conference, we have seen a continuous inability to live up to the promises. I don't think the activity today should be to raise awareness and tell people that we have a big problem. The real issue is do we have a commitment to put into the resources to deal with that?” he had said.

