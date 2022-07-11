EAM S Jaishankar Urges States To Take Steps To Lower Fuel Prices For People

As sudden hikes in fuel prices continue to remain a matter of concern for people, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has urged states to focus on measures that would ease the issue of fuel prices among people. Jaishankar who was speaking to the media in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala on Sunday was questioned about the issues over fuel prices in India.

Asserting that India receives the cheapest oil available in the global market, he also said that the central government has already taken measures to reduce fuel prices. "Now the state governments must take some measures to ease it for the people. It may or may not be from Russia, my obligation is to protect my people from the hiking oil prices", he added.

Notably, Jaishankar is on a three-day visit to the Kerala capital and is scheduled to hold several meetings with state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders.

Revision in fuel prices in India

While there has not been any major hike in fuel prices for over a month now, petrol and diesel rates still continue to remain a matter of concern for people. Earlier, fuel rates were revised on May 21 after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a reduction in central excise duty.

Following this, duty on petrol was then cut by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre leading to a slight fall in the prices of petrol and diesel. However, since then, as petrol prices continue to hover around Rs 100 per litire in major Indian cities, diesel prices also stand near Rs 95 per litre.

EAM Jaishankar lauds India's fight against COVID-19

On the other hand, the External Affairs Minister also spoke on India's consistent fight against the deadly COVID-19 virus and further hailed the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country.

Noting that India is capable of finding solutions while facing challenges, he added, “We are the country which has made its own vaccine. We are one of the few countries to have our own CoWIN app so that everyone who vaccinates has a digital certificate. Today’s India is capable of finding solutions while facing challenges."

In addition to that, he also asserted that India has managed to prove itself in front of other countries during the pandemic.

"In the beginning, they doubted our vaccine, our economy was in doubt. But now we have the self-confidence to prove it wrong. We are being treated better in other countries. Comparing the difficulty faced last two years, we are doing great. Our standing is higher at the global level", he said.

Image: ANI/PTI