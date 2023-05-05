EAM S Jaishankar's Epic Takedown Of Pakistan Post SCO Meet In Goa | Top Quotes

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar pulled no punches at a press conference following the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) foreign ministers' meeting in Goa when asked about the presence of Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto at the meet. A veteran diplomat, Jaishankar was stinging in his criticism of Pakistan vis a vis its support of terrorism. Take a look at the top quotes from the presser:

“Victims of terrorism do not sit together with perpetrators of terrorism to discuss terrorism. Victims of terrorism defend themselves, counter acts of terrorism, they call it out, they de-legitimise it and that is exactly what is happening. To come here and preach these hypocritical words as though we are on the same boat," Jaishankar said.

Slamming Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's statement on terrorism, Dr Jaishankar said, "Pakistan's credibility is depleting faster than even its Forex reserves."

Upon being asked about abrogation of Article 370, EAM Dr S Jaishankar said, "...Wake up and smell the coffee. 370 is history. The sooner people realise it, the better."

“As a promoter, justifier and spokesperson of a terrorism industry which is the mainstay of Pakistan, his positions were called out and countered including at the SCO meeting itself," Jaishankar said.

"I said they (Pakistan) have nothing to do with the G20. I will also say that they have nothing to do with Srinagar. There is only one issue to discuss on Kashmir which is when does Pakistan vacate its illegal occupation of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir," the seasoned diplomat stated.