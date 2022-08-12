EAM Slams China's Belt & Road Initiative; 'violates Territorial Integrity, Sovereignty'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday, August 12, criticised China's Belt and Road Initiative and said that it violates the territorial integrity and sovereignty of India. The EAM made this comment during an event in Bengaluru.

"There was a violation of our territorial integrity and sovereignty, the fact that a third country is doing things on sovereign Indian territory occupied by another country. We have extensive connectivity projects with Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal," Jaishankar said.

Belt and Road Initiative

The Belt and Road Initiative was announced as the “Silk Road” in a speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2013 and was started in April 2015 with the announcement of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor or CPEC. The project is presently at a crucial point due to mismanagement as several key project units have either failed to take off or produced mixed to poor results.

When the CPEC agreements were signed, Pakistan had called it "the economic future of Pakistan,” however the CPEC is on brink of crisis, as is the BRI itself due to mismanagement, debt concerns and corruption that have left many undertakings unfinished altering the initial optimism into extreme disappointment.

On the India-China issue, Jaishankar said that the big problem is the border situation. "Our military has been holding on to the ground. We have made substantial progress in pulling back from places where we are very close," he said.

The EAM informed that India has maintained its position that if China disturbs the peace and tranquillity in border areas, it will impact relations. "Our relationship is not normal, it cannot be normal as the border situation is not normal," he added.