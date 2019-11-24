Earlier Sympathetic, Even Subramanian Swamy Dashes Shiv Sena's Hopes; Backs Guv

Opining on the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, BJP's Subramanian Swamy said that the weakness of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress is that they 'never presented a list of MLAs' to the Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari. Swamy added that the Governor was 'obligated to invite BJP+' to prove the majority. Amid the confusion brimming within the NCP, between Ajit Pawar and chief Sharad Pawar; siding with the Governor, the BJP leader said that this move was to 'avoid fresh elections.'

Swamy said, "The weakness of the SS+ case is that they never presented a list of MLAs to Governor. So only list close to a majority of MLAs is of BJP+ Hence Governor is obligated to invite BJP+ and ask them to prove majority in the larger interest of avoiding fresh elections ( e.g., PVNR 1991)."

Terming the unlikely alliance Sena-NCP-Congress alliance a 'Khichdi', BJP MP Dr Subramanian Swamy, on November 15 had stated that if their govt is formed, re-elections will happen in Maharashtra within a year. He added, "BJP will become single party propagating Hindutva and that is a gain for us. Maharashtra's people are sensitive when it comes to Hindutva since the time of Hindutva. Whether this Khichdi will sustain, will Sharad Pawar become CM himself and there will be instability in policy formation. I believe that there will be elections within a year."

Swamy came out to support the BJP-NCP alliance saying that the only way to safeguard mainstream Hindutva was to split those that were trying to create a divide in the larger Hindutva movement. Earlier this week, Dr. Subramanian Swamy had spoken to Republic TV and cast aspersions over the stability of the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP alliance."We will see how long this is stable. Because there has been a lot of zigzagging and people talking to A, B, C, D, F, G and all that. But I think we have a sad situation of a division in the Hindutva movement," he had said. Now in his recent tweets, he has taken a dig at the 'splitters' stating that this was their retaliation to them.

Sharad Pawar- Ajit Pawar Twitter confusion

Earlier on Saturday, making his intent clear and hinting at an alliance of BJP and NCP in Maharashtra, new Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that both parties will provide a stable government in the state. Taking to Twitter right after thanking the BJP leaders, he said that there is no need to worry as 'all is well'. He maintained that he is an NCP leader and Sharad Pawar is their leader. The deputy CM also said that he will always be an NCP leader and both parties will work towards the "welfare of the State and its people." He thanked the people of the state for their support and urged for patience.

Minutes after NCP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Sunday that the BJP-NCP alliance will give a stable government in Maharashtra, party supremo Sharad Pawar has responded. Taking to Twitter, Sharad Pawar clarified that his NCP will not ally with the BJP. He stated that his party has 'unanimously' decided to ally with Congress and Shiv Sena. Making the political scenario on Maharashtra even more interesting and confusing, Sharad Pawar added that Ajit Pawar's statement is 'false and misleading'. He went on to say that it has been made with a malafide intent to create confusion.

