'Early Repatriation Of Fishermen In Pak Custody Top Priority; Help Being Provided': Centre

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan stated that the Centre has given top priority to the security of Indian fishermen and that the government was providing all assistance for the release of those under the custody of Pakistan. He further said that as soon as reports of Indian fishermen and their fishing boats being apprehended by Pakistan are received, the Indian Mission in Islamabad immediately takes action to request consular access from the neighbouring country's government. 546 Indian fishermen, who are detained in Pakistan, according to Muraleedharan, are from Gujarat.

In a response to a queries on the arrest of Indian fishermen in Rajya Sabha, Muraleedharan said, "All possible assistance, including legal assistance, is extended to the fishermen for their early release and repatriation, along with the release of their boats." He added, "It has been reported that Indian fishermen along with their boats are apprehended by Pakistani authorities for allegedly fishing in Pakistani waters and charged under the Fisheries Act of Pakistan."

'Since 2014, 2,160 Indian fishermen and 57 Indian fishing boats repatriated from Pakistan'

MoS Muraleedharan said the cases of Indian fishermen and their fishing boats being taken into custody by Pakistan are consistently raised with the Pakistan Government and consideration is sought on humanitarian and livelihood grounds.

"As a result of sustained efforts by the Government, 2,160 Indian fishermen and 57 Indian fishing boats have been repatriated from Pakistan since 2014. This includes 40 Indian fishermen who have been repatriated from Pakistan this year, so far," he added. It is important to mention here that around 20 fishermen were released by Pakistan through the Attari Wagah border on June 20 as a goodwill gesture.

TN CM Stalin asks EAM to take 'steps' on fishermen issue

Meanwhile, late last month, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take urgent action to secure the release of all the fishermen and boats that the Sri Lankan Navy had detained. In a letter to the Union Minister, Stalin noted that as of now, 92 fishing boats from the state are in the custody of the neighbouring nation, citing the July 20 arrest of six Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district and the subsequent seizure of their boat by the Sri Lankan Navy.

He stated, "I request a strong and coordinated response by the Government of India at the highest level to release all the fishermen and fishing boats that have been apprehended by Sri Lankan Navy."

"Further, I urge the Government of India to take necessary action to seek exemption for the fishermen from appearing in person before Sri Lankan courts in view of the unprecedented situation there. I thank you for the support extended to repatriate 18 fishermen who were apprehended in the past few months."