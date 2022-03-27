Last Updated:

Earth Hour 2022: From Howrah Bridge To India Gate, Here's How India Took Part In The Cause

As several countries observed "Earth Hour 2022" on Saturday by switching off lights for one hour from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. India participated in the event as well.

As several countries observed "Earth Hour 2022" on Saturday by switching off lights for one hour from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. in their respective time zones, India also participated in Earth Hour 2022 as many of its famous monuments and sites switched off their lights in order to show their support for the global cause.

In this year's Earth Hour, across the country, many famous landmarks participated in the international switch-off. From Howrah Bridge to India Gate, here is a glimpse of how India celebrated Earth Hour.

Rashtrapati Bhavan

The official residence of the President of India - Rashtrapati Bhavan, on Saturday, dimmed its light in a bid to observe Earth Hour 2022, reported news agency ANI.

India Gate

Earlier in the day, India Gate in Delhi also dimmed its lights in order to observe Earth Hour. The famous monument in the national capital dimmed its light to show its participation in the global cause. 

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Building

The iconic Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) building in Mumbai, Maharashtra switched off its light on Saturday to support the cause of Earth Hour. 

Howrah Bridge in Kolkata

The famous Howrah Bridge in the city of Kolkata, West Bengal, switched off its attractive and decorative lights to observe Earth Hour 2022 between 8:30 - 9:30 p.m., in support of nature and the planet.

Importance of Earth Hour

The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and its partners launched Earth Hour in Sydney back in the year 2007. The symbolic lights-out event to raise awareness of climate change resonated internationally, and over the years, nations have joined hands to celebrate Earth Hour in the hopes of energy conservation and a more sustainable world. According to reports, 190 nations partake in observing Earth Hour this year.

Every Earth Hour, lights are switched off for one hour. Locally, the time is between 8.30 and 9.30 p.m. The theme of the event this year is "Shape our Future".

The Earth Hour India anthem, "Humari Prithvi", has been released by the World Wide Fund-India. Celebrated composer Shantanu Moitra composed the anthem, which was sung by Mohit Chauhan, and it calls on Indians to take prompt action on climate change.

