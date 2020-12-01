‘Earth Warrior’ Roams Around Delhi With A Unique Mask To Spread Environmental Awareness

As pollution level has been increasing in the country, several people have been stepping up to do their part to spread environmental awareness among the masses. Among them is also Pankaj Kumar who has been seen wearing a mask attached to an old water container filled with plants. His unique idea to spread awareness has grabbed netizens attention.

While taking to Instagram, Kumar recently shared a video of himself standing in the middle of a road with the mask and can along with a board around his neck. The placard read, “Plant trees, save trees”. Kumar, who currently lives in Noida, has been sharing such videos and he does this to turn people’s attention to the worsening situation of air pollution and other environmental issues.

Netizens hail Kumar for helping our planet

Kumar has been campaigning regularly for the past two years. He has been spreading awareness about water saving, carbon emission, air pollution and other important issues affecting the environment. According to his Instagram bio, Kumar calls himself an “Earth warrior” and in several clips, he is also seen wearing the unique mask in different locations across Delhi.

Since shared, the above clip, however, garnered over three million views along with tons of comments from netizens. While one user wrote, “Thank you for trying to make a difference and helping our planet,” another added, “Great job brother”. One user wrote, “Totally support your thought. Huge respect”. “Support from the bottom from the heart,” added fourth. “U are a great thinker bruh, we support u, & hope people gonna also understand the value of trees/plants,” added fifth.

Here are a few more clips in which Kumar can be seen carrying out his campaign in front of the Yamuna river, crowded road and a metro station.

