Earthquake 5.0 Magnitude Jolts Ladakh's Kargil

Strong tremors were felt in Ladakh's Kargil on Friday, March 17 as a 5.0 magnitude earthquake hit the area as per the National Centre for Seismology. According to sources, the earthquake occurred around 11:49 at night according to IST.

"Earthquake of Magnitude 5.0, occurred on 17-03-2023, 23:49:21 IST, Lat: 37.36 & Long: 75.72, Depth: 250 Km ,Location: 314km N of Kargil, Ladakh, India," said National Center for Seismology (NCS).

Earlier in February this year, an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 was recorded in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra region.