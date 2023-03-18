Last Updated:

Earthquake 5.0 Magnitude Jolts Ladakh's Kargil

According to National Center for Seismology (NCS), an earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale struck the Kargil district of Ladakh region on Friday.

Written By
Megha Rawat
Quake

Image: Shutterstock/representative


Strong tremors were felt in Ladakh's Kargil on Friday, March 17 as a 5.0 magnitude earthquake hit the area as per the National Centre for Seismology. According to sources, the earthquake occurred around 11:49 at night according to IST. 

"Earthquake of Magnitude 5.0, occurred on 17-03-2023, 23:49:21 IST, Lat: 37.36 & Long: 75.72, Depth: 250 Km ,Location: 314km N of Kargil, Ladakh, India," said National Center for Seismology (NCS). 

Earlier in February this year, an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 was recorded in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra region. 

First Published:
COMMENT