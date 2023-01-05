Last Updated:

'Earthquake In Delhi Every 15 Days?': Afghanistan Quake Sends Tremors Across Social Media

An earthquake has been reported in J&K, the epicentre of which has been traced to Afghanistan. As per initial inputs, 'strong' tremors were felt in Kabul.

Mahima Joshi
Earthquake

Image: Unsplash/Representative


An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 was felt in Jammu and Kashmir and adjacent areas on Thursday. Some on social media claimed that the earthquake tremors were felt in parts of Afghanistan, Pakistan and northern India, including New Delhi as well. 

According to the National Center of Meteorology of the United Arab Emirates, an earthquake of magnitude 6.3 was reported in the Northeast of Afghanistan. "Magnitude Earthquake on Richter scale is recorded in the Northeast of Afghanistan," the NCMS of UAE tweeted. 

The earthquake tremors were also in Indian cities like Srinagar, Chandigarh and other adjoining areas around these regions. According to the National Centre of Seismology, the first quake was detected at 7:55 pm on January 5 around 79 kilometres South of Fayzabad in Afghanistan.

Notably, this is the second earthquake reported in Afghanistan. The last earthquake that killed thousands of Afghanis was reported in mid-2022. However, no casualties have been reported as of now.

Netizens share reactions

 Delhi has experienced multiple earthquakes in the last few months. One netizen highlighted this on Twitter. 

 

