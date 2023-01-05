'Earthquake In Delhi Every 15 Days?': Afghanistan Quake Sends Tremors Across Social Media

An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 was felt in Jammu and Kashmir and adjacent areas on Thursday. Some on social media claimed that the earthquake tremors were felt in parts of Afghanistan, Pakistan and northern India, including New Delhi as well.

Earthquake of Magnitude:5.9, Occurred on 05-01-2023, 19:55:51 IST, Lat: 36.39 & Long: 70.66, Depth: 200 Km ,Location: 79km S of Fayzabad, Afghanistan for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/NNNsRSzym0@Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/Um0iJGWieT — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) January 5, 2023

According to the National Center of Meteorology of the United Arab Emirates, an earthquake of magnitude 6.3 was reported in the Northeast of Afghanistan. "Magnitude Earthquake on Richter scale is recorded in the Northeast of Afghanistan," the NCMS of UAE tweeted.

A 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake on Richter scale is recorded in North east of Afghanistan at 18:25 , 05/01/2023 "UAE time” According to the NCM “National Seismic Network” — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@NCMS_media) January 5, 2023

The earthquake tremors were also in Indian cities like Srinagar, Chandigarh and other adjoining areas around these regions. According to the National Centre of Seismology, the first quake was detected at 7:55 pm on January 5 around 79 kilometres South of Fayzabad in Afghanistan.

Notably, this is the second earthquake reported in Afghanistan. The last earthquake that killed thousands of Afghanis was reported in mid-2022. However, no casualties have been reported as of now.

Netizens share reactions

Delhi has experienced multiple earthquakes in the last few months. One netizen highlighted this on Twitter.

Earthquake to Delhiites in every 15 days: pic.twitter.com/MCx2HDj6FI — Aman_Chain 😷 Mask Man (@Amanprabhat9) January 5, 2023