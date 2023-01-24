Earthquake In Delhi: Strong Tremors Jolt National Capital Region

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 was reported in Delhi on Tuesday, January 24. Strong tremors were felt across the National Capital Region (NCR). The epicentre of the earthquake is in Nepal.

Tremors were felt across the national capital around 2.30 pm with people sharing videos of ceiling fans and other objects shaking on social media platforms. According to National Center for Seismology (NCS), “An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 on the Richter Scale hit Nepal at 2:28 pm today.”

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 on the Richter Scale hit Nepal at 2:28 pm today: National Center for Seismology (NCS)

Notably, this is the third time in a month that the country has experienced the jolts. Earlier on January 5, an earthquake of magnitude 5.9 was felt in Jammu and Kashmir and adjacent areas. Tremors were felt in parts of Afghanistan, Pakistan and northern India, including New Delhi.



Meanwhile, the National Center for Seismology on Monday, January 23, reported that an earthquake of magnitude 4.8 jolted the 79 km west-northwest Bishnupur district in Manipur. Tremors were also felt in adjacent areas, including Assam's Cachar district.



