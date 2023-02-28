Earthquake Measuring 3.7 Jolts Meghalaya, Second In N-E In Less Than 5 Hours

An earthquake measuring 3.7 on the Richter scale occurred in Meghalaya’s Tura, hours after a 3.2 Earthquake shook Manipur on February 28.

The National Center for Seismology informed the tremors were felt at 6.57 am, 59 km North of Tura. The depth of the Earthquake was reported to be 29 Km.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 28-02-2023, 06:57:18 IST, Lat: 26.04 & Long: 90.11, Depth: 29 Km ,Location: 59km N of Tura, Meghalaya, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/VnIwiCEmic@Indiametdept @ndmaindia @Dr_Mishra1966 @Ravi_MoES pic.twitter.com/sIpi4onLCs — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) February 28, 2023

Two earthquakes in N-E

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 28-02-2023, 06:57:18 IST, Lat: 26.04 & Long: 90.11, Depth: 29 Km, Location: 59km N of Tura, Meghalaya," read a post on the official Twitter handle of the National Center for Seismology.

Notably, this is the second earthquake to be reported in the North East on February 28. Earlier in the small hours of Tuesday a 3.2 intensity earthquake jolted the Noney district of Manipur, as per the National Center of Seismology. The time of the quake was 2.46 am, at a depth of 25 Km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 28-02-2023, 02:46:39 IST, Lat: 24.67 & Long: 93.66, Depth: 25 Km, Location: Noney, Manipur, India," the NCS said in a tweet.