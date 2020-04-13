The Debate
Earthquake Of 2.7 Mm Magnitude Hits National Capital Amid COVID Crisis; Second In Two Days

General News

Another earthquake has hit the national capital on Monday as New Delhi battles with Coronavirus, according to PTI. The earthquake is reported to 2.7mm magnitude

Earthquake

Another earthquake has hit the national capital on Monday as New Delhi battles with Coronavirus, according to PTI. The earthquake is reported to be of magnitude 2.7 at 1:26 PM. More details are awaited.

Earthquake hits New Delhi

Earlier on Sunday, tremors of an earthquake were felt in parts of Delhi- NCR region on Sunday. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the epicenter of the 3.7 Richter scale earthquake is 4km NW of Sardhana, India. CM Arvind Kejriwal prayed for everyone's safety. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, on the other hand, expressed dismay at the new development. 

Details of the earthquake:

USGS has reported that the epicentre of the earthquake is on the UP-Delhi border and occured at 5:45 PM (IST). Nearby places that have felt tremors are UP's Sardhana, Daurāla, Budhāna, Khatauli and the national capital- Delhi. The earthquake is 10km in depth.

