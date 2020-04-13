Earthquake Of 2.7 Mm Magnitude Hits National Capital Amid COVID Crisis; Second In Two Days

Another earthquake has hit the national capital on Monday as New Delhi battles with Coronavirus, according to PTI. The earthquake is reported to be of magnitude 2.7 at 1:26 PM. More details are awaited.

Earthquake with magnitude 2.7 hits Delhi — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 13, 2020

Earlier on Sunday, tremors of an earthquake were felt in parts of Delhi- NCR region on Sunday. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the epicenter of the 3.7 Richter scale earthquake is 4km NW of Sardhana, India. CM Arvind Kejriwal prayed for everyone's safety. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, on the other hand, expressed dismay at the new development.

Tremors felt in Delhi. Hope everyone is safe. I pray for the safety of each one of you. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 12, 2020

Details of the earthquake:

USGS has reported that the epicentre of the earthquake is on the UP-Delhi border and occured at 5:45 PM (IST). Nearby places that have felt tremors are UP's Sardhana, Daurāla, Budhāna, Khatauli and the national capital- Delhi. The earthquake is 10km in depth.