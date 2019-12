An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on a Richter scale was recorded in Assam, Meghalaya and a few other places in the North East on Thursday. The earthquake is said to have hit around 7.41 PM in the evening. So far there were no casualties reported. The tremors were felt in Guwahati and other parts of Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and adjoining areas as per the reports. The epicentre is said to be 55km WSW of Guwahati, Assam.