Earthquake Of 4.3 Magnitude Jolts Bihar, West Bengal's Siliguri, No Damages Reported

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolted Araria, Bihar, in the wee hours of Wednesday, at around 5.35 a.m. The National Centre for Seismology stated that the depth of the earthquake was 10 km.

There were no reports of any damage to property or loss of life due to the earthquake.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred in Araria, Bihar at around 5.35 am. The depth of the earthquake is 10 Km: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/EyQUP4Wh9X — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2023

In the early hours of Wednesday, another earthquake of 4.3 magnitude rocked southwest of Siliguri, West Bengal at around 5.35 a.m.

The official media handle of the National Centre for Seismology took to Twitter and said "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 12-04-2023, 05:35:10 IST, Lat: 25.98 & Long: 87.26, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 140 km SW of Siliguri, West Bengal.”

Earthquake in Nepal

Earlier on Tuesday, western Nepal was jolted as an earthquake of 4.1-magnitude on the Richter scale hit the area.

The National Seismological Centre, Kathmandu, stated that the earthquake, with epicentre at Baluwa area of Gorkha district, 140 km west of Kathmandu, hit the region at 6:50 p.m. local time.

Tremors of 4.1-magnitude were also felt in adjoining Lamjung and Tanhu districts.

However, there were no reports of any damage or casualties.

Earlier in 2015, 9,000 people were dead and over 22,000 were wounded when a devastating earthquake of 7.8 magnitudes rocked the Gorkha district of Nepal. Additionally, it damaged over 800,000 houses and school buildings.