Earthquake Of 4.3 Magnitude Strikes Rajasthan's Bikaner

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed that an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter Scale was felt in Bikaner of Rajasthan on Sunday, December 12. The NCS said that the earthquake was experienced at around 6:56 pm with its epicentre at a depth of 381 km northwest of Bikaner.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 12-12-2021, 18:56:20 IST, Lat: 30.00 & Long: 70.10, Depth: 19 Km ,Location: 381km NW of Bikaner, Rajasthan, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/ivISDkHIL6 @ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/gTkNyc0CzC — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) December 12, 2021

Earlier in the day, an earthquake of 4.3 magnitudes hit Moirang in Manipur. As per the NCS report, the depth was recorded at 30 km.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 12-12-2021, 17:38:23 IST, Lat: 23.71 & Long: 94.69, Depth: 30 Km ,Location: 127km SE of Moirang, Manipur, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/o03FSUrrNw@ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/6ZxpDaTwMD — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) December 12, 2021

Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 hits India-Myanmar border

Earlier on November 26, a powerful earthquake of 6.1 magnitudes struck the regions near the India-Myanmar border, around 5.15 am, at a depth of 35km. Indian states including Tripura, Manipur, Mizoram, and Assam experienced tremors. According to witness accounts on European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre's (EMSC) website, the quake was felt as far away as Kolkata.

One of the witnesses from Mizoram's Thenzawl posted on EMSC, "It was one of the longest earthquakes I've ever felt". No loss of life or property damage was reported during the earthquake.

According to the Seismology Center, the epicentre of the earthquake was recorded at 183 kilometres east of Chittagong in Bangladesh. There were also reports of another earthquake recorded at 5.53 am.

As the northeastern region sits on a high seismic zone, earthquakes are frequently reported in the area.

Earlier on April 28, a strong earthquake of magnitude 6.4 on the Richter Scale was felt in Assam and other parts of the Northeast. After the first quake shook up the region, seven aftershocks were recorded in the later hours. A road in Sonitpur was the epicentre of the earthquake and following the impact of the earthquake, developed a crack. Many buildings were damaged and a lot of property damage was reported.

#WATCH Assam | Cracks appeared on a road in Sonitpur

as a 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit the region this morning. pic.twitter.com/WfP7xWGy2q — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2021

Earthquake felt in Gujarat

On November 4, the NCS informed that an earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale struck Gujarat's Dwaraka. The depth of the quake was 10 km. No surface damage or loss of life was reported during the quake. On the day, an earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale was reported at Tezpur in Assam.

NCS stated, "An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richer Scale hit 223 km north northwest of Dwarka, Gujarat today at 3:15 pm."

