Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.0 Jolts Andaman And Nicobar Island, No Casualties Reported So Far

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Ritcher scale occurred 140 km ENE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island on Friday.

Press Trust Of India
Earthquake of magnitude jolts 4.0 jolts Andaman and Nicobar islands (Image: Unsplash)


An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Ritcher scale occurred 140km ENE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island on Friday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake reportedly occurred at around 11: 56 PM.

National Center for Seismology (NCS) in a tweet informed, “Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.0, Occurred on March 31, 2023, at 23:56:44 IST, Lat: 12.20 and Long: 93.88, Depth: 28 Km, Location: 140 km ENE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island."

Earlier on March 24, an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.9 on the Richter Scale struck Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh on Friday, informed National Centre for Seismology (NCS). According to NCS, the earthquake struck Ambikapur at 10:28 am.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.9, Occurred on 24-03-2023, 10:28:32 IST, Lat:23.08 & Long:83.08, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 12km WSW of Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh, India,” tweeted NCS.

