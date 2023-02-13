Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.3 Hit The Yuksom Town Of Sikkim On Monday Morning

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed that an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale hit Sikkim's Yuksom town early Monday morning. The earthquake occurred at around 4.15 am at a depth of 10 kilometres from 70 km northwest of Yuksom.

Taking to Twitter, the NCS said, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 13-02-2023, 04:15:04 IST, Lat: 27.81 & Long: 87.71, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 70 km NW of Yuksom, Sikkim, India".

However, there have been no casualties reported as of now and further details are awaited.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 13-02-2023, 04:15:04 IST, Lat: 27.81 & Long: 87.71, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 70km NW of Yuksom, Sikkim, India



On Saturday, a tremor of 3.8 magnitudes was recorded in Gujarat's Surat district. The tremor was recorded at 12:52 am with its epicentre some 27 kilometres west southwest (WSW) of Surat.